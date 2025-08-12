Chainlink taps ICE’s market data to anchor forex and metals in onchain finance

Intercontinental Exchange, the Fortune 500 company behind the New York Stock Exchange, is feeding real-time forex and metals data into Chainlink’s infrastructure in a partnership that could help bridge the trillion-dollar gap between Wall Street and decentralized finance.

Summary Chainlink partners with Intercontinental Exchange to integrate real-time forex and precious metals data onchain.

ICE’s Consolidated Feed, sourced from 300+ global exchanges, will enhance Chainlink Data Streams used by over 2,000 decentralized applications.

In a press release dated August 11, blockchain oracle platform Chainlink announced a collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange to integrate high-quality forex and precious metals pricing from ICE’s Consolidated Feed into its Data Streams network.

The deal, effective immediately, will see ICE’s aggregated market data, sourced from over 300 global exchanges, serve as a key input for Chainlink’s derived rates, which are consumed by more than 2,000 decentralized applications and institutional players, the company said.

A milestone for onchain finance and tokenized asset markets

The Chainlink-ICE partnership addresses one of decentralized finance’s most persistent challenges: the lack of institutional-grade pricing for real-world assets. By incorporating ICE’s forex and precious metals feeds into Chainlink Data Streams, the collaboration brings Wall Street’s reliability standards into blockchain environments.

The timing coincides with accelerating demand for tokenized assets. According to Standard Chartered, tokenized real-world assets could grow into a $30.1 trillion market by 2034.

However, the numbers tell a revealing story: while stablecoins have surged to $260 billion, tokenized real-world assets trail at just $25.75 billion, according to RWA.xyz data. This imbalance reflects traditional finance’s cautious stance: institutions will not fully commit until blockchain infrastructure meets their exacting standards.

Chainlink Labs’ Fernando Vazquez framed the development as a potential tipping point, calling it a “watershed moment” that may finally convince mainstream markets to transition assets onchain.