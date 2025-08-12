Stripe partners with Paradigm to develop Tempo blockchain

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Fortune, financial technology giant Stripe is working with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to develop a blockchain called Tempo. The project is positioned as a high-performance, payment-focused Layer 1 blockchain and is compatible with Ethereum's programming language.
Tempo is currently in stealth development with a team of five. Stripe previously acquired stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge for $1.1 billion and crypto wallet developer Privy , further expanding its stablecoin technology portfolio.
