Joint Statement of the China-US Stockholm Economic and Trade Talks: China and the United States suspend some tariffs on each other for 90 days

PANews
2025/08/12 08:09
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12787-0.55%

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Jinshi Data, citing information from the Ministry of Commerce, taking into account the London talks on June 9-10, 2025, and the Stockholm talks on July 28-29, 2025; the two sides recalled the commitments made under the Geneva Joint Declaration and agreed to take the following measures before August 12, 2025:

1. The United States will continue to modify the implementation of the additional ad valorem tariffs on Chinese goods (including goods from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region) as stipulated in Executive Order No. 14257 of April 2, 2025, and will again suspend the application of the 24% tariff for 90 days starting on August 12, 2025, while retaining the remaining 10% tariff imposed on these goods as stipulated in the Executive Order.

II. China will continue to (i) amend the implementation of the ad valorem tariffs on U.S. goods as provided for in Tax Commission Announcement No. 4 of 2025, suspending the 24% tariff for another 90 days starting on August 12, 2025, while retaining the remaining 10% tariff on these goods; and (ii) take or maintain necessary measures to suspend or cancel non-tariff countermeasures against the United States in accordance with the Geneva Joint Declaration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.205+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 10:49
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.3877+6.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04998+1.17%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001493+5.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.004712-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32

Trending News

More

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum