Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad

PANews
2025/08/12 09:03

PANews reported on August 12 that Ethereum Classic announced the launch of ETCswap Launchpad, which supports users to quickly create ERC20 tokens and initiate initial liquidity offerings (ILOs).

The platform is based on the Pump.fun mechanism, which can achieve 1-second token deployment, permanent liquidity lock, automatic migration to the ETCswap V3 exchange, and instant display on GeckoTerminal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
South Korea's National Bank has begun applying for stablecoin-related trademarks

South Korea's National Bank has begun applying for stablecoin-related trademarks

PANews reported on June 25 that according to South Korean media Newsis, KB Kookmin Bank, a major commercial bank in South Korea, has initiated the process of acquiring trademark rights
Major
MAJOR$0.1635-2.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+0.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06532+11.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:57
The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

PANews reported on August 16th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who liquidated his ETH at $3,794 nine days ago, earning a $1.65 million profit, spent 4.776 million
Lido DAO
LDO$1.4117+1.43%
Ethena
ENA$0.7286-0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,443.25-4.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:21

Trending News

More

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

South Korea's National Bank has begun applying for stablecoin-related trademarks

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency