CME Ethereum futures trading volume hit a record high of $118 billion in July, an 82% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to data from The Block, CME Ethereum futures trading volume hit a record high in July, reaching US$118 billion, an 82% increase from the previous month.
Open interest jumped 75% from $2.97 billion in June to $5.21 billion. Furthermore, global Ethereum futures trading volume reached $2.12 trillion in July, a 38% year-over-year increase, surpassing the all-time high of $1.87 trillion reached in May 2021. Ethereum prices surpassed $4,300 on August 9, reaching their highest level since December 2021, and Google searches for the term reached a new high since June 2022.
