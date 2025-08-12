The crypto sector generally fell back, with the AI sector leading the decline by over 7%.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors experienced a correction after continuous growth. Among them, the AI sector fell 7.20% in 24 hours, of which Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), ai16z (AI16Z), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 9.88%, 13.16%, and 18.58%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.59%, retreating to $119,000 after breaking through $122,000. Ethereum (ETH) also dropped 0.70%, trading in a narrow range around $4,300.
- In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.83% in the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) was relatively strong, rising 2.43%;
- The PayFi sector fell 1.59%, but Bitcoin Cash (BCH) surged 4.09% intraday;
- The Layer1 sector fell 2.34%, while TRON (TRX) climbed slightly by 2.63%;
- The DeFi sector fell 3.19%, the Layer2 sector fell 5.38%, and SOON rose 33.58% against the trend;
- The Meme sector fell 5.51%, but Pump.fun (PUMP) remained strong, rising 13.36%.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.