The US CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 12 that the U.S. CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 pm Beijing time tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year, higher than 2.7% in June, and the annualized growth rate of core CPI may rise to 3.0%.
Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange showed that investors expect the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September to be close to 90%.
Previous news, analysis: BTC and ETH options open interest is high, and the market is cautious in responding to US CPI data .
