Metaplanet Acquires 518 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 18,113 BTC Valued at $1.85 Billion

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 15:15
Bitcoin
BTC$117,636.28-0.98%
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.05%

Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) has announced the acquisition of an additional 518 bitcoin as part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, with an average purchase price of 17,540,861 yen per bitcoin (approximately $118,519), totaling approximately 9.086 billion yen (around $61.4 million).

This latest purchase increases the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 18,113 bitcoin, with an overall average purchase price of 14,926,496 yen per bitcoin (approximately $101,911), amounting to an aggregate of 270.364 billion yen (about $1.85 billion). The company reported varying BTC Yield figures over recent periods, achieving 41.7% from July to September 2024, 309.8% from October to December 2024, 95.6% from January to March 2025, 129.4% from April to June 2025, and 26.5% from July 1, 2025, to August 12, 2025. Notably, Metaplanet has achieved a BTC Yield of 468.1% year-to-date for 2025. These metrics are used to assess the performance of Metaplanet’s bitcoin acquisition strategy, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the United Arab Emirates tourism industry is accelerating the adoption of crypto payments. Airlines and travel agencies including Emirates, Air Arabia,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+0.28%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 13:53
An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

PANews reported on August 16th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x61b9" finally transferred all 334.7 ETH (worth $1.48 million) today after more than a decade of inactivity.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033+3.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,450.36-3.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:17
RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

The total value of on-chain real-world assets (RWA) has reached $19.53 billion, up 19.58% in the past 30 days. The RWA track has seen a number of key developments, covering public chain innovation, tokenization competition, mortgage-backed securities market, and real estate tokenization. In this article, PANews will briefly sort out and introduce these developments.
RealLink
REAL$0.04929-3.10%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
Allo
RWA$0.004689-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/03/26 12:25

Trending News

More

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times

RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

SOL Price Continues to Soar — SIX MINING Users Can Earn Passive Income

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List