H100 Group Appoints Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy

PANews reported on August 12th that H100 Group AB has appointed Bitcoin expert Brian Brookshire as Head of Bitcoin Strategy. Brian has extensive Bitcoin investment experience and has been actively involved in the field since MicroStrategy's initial Bitcoin purchase. He has a strong background in Bitcoin enterprise strategy and digitalization strategies for credit and loan products, having served multiple Fortune 500 companies. Upon joining H100, he will work closely with CEO Sander Andersen and COO Johannes Wiik to drive the company's Bitcoin strategy.

