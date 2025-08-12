Monad mainnet may be launched in 2025, and the BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today

2025/08/12 14:46
PANews reported on August 12 that Monad officials tweeted that the mainnet may be launched in 2025. At the same time, it announced that Monad's BFT consensus mechanism will be launched on the public testnet today. This is the first EVM consensus mechanism that is resistant to tail forks.

