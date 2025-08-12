One week after the implementation of Hong Kong's stablecoin regulations, OTC trading volume dropped by nearly 33%

2025/08/12 16:59

PANews reported on August 12th that Bitrace monitoring showed that the local over-the-counter (OTC) market in Hong Kong had decreased by 32.94% in the week since the implementation of the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1st. The average daily USDT transfer volume to merchant addresses decreased by 43.20%, while that to non-merchant addresses decreased by 30.65%. Some practitioners turned to applying for licenses, while others turned to underground trading.

