Resupply attacker laundered 2,280 ETH via Tornado Cash

PANews
2025/08/12 17:59
PANews reported on August 12 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Resupply attacker has completed the laundering of 2,280 ETH (approximately US$9.8 million) through Tornado Cash.

