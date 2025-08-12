Building businesses, not just hype, defines today’s token launches | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/08/12 19:19
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.37-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01569-6.60%
Succinct
PROVE$1.2955-11.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001944-7.82%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

I remember when the call came in at 2 am. Another friend and founder, very stressed, asked whether they should launch their token now or wait another six months. Determining the best time to launch a token is harder than ever. Three years ago, it seemed simple to many. Launch fast, create hype, and ride the wave. But today, that approach quickly kills projects and sometimes entire companies. 

Summary
  • The days of launching a token on hype alone are over. In past cycles, projects raised millions from whitepapers and promises, often with no product in sight — but that model collapsed under its own weight.
  • Today’s market flips the script. Investors demand proven utility, real users, and revenue before a token ever hits the market, making launches look more like traditional IPOs than speculative gambles.
  • Successful projects now build first, then use tokens as growth accelerators — rewarding holders with revenue sharing, fee discounts, or buybacks tied to actual business performance.
  • Examples like Hyperliquid, Pendle, and Pump.fun prove that different launch strategies can work — but only when backed by real adoption and sustainable cash flows.
  • The token landscape has matured. In web3’s next chapter, builders who earn trust before selling speculation will own the future.

What’s changed? The industry has fundamentally shifted, with both everyday investors, venture capitalists, and institutions looking for commercial utility and value, rather than speculative hype.

The ‘Wild West’ of early token launches

In previous cycles, launching a token was relatively straightforward. Projects would write a whitepaper promising revolutionary technology, create a huge amount of hype, launch their token, and raise millions of dollars based on speculation, while figuring out the product later. 

With the industry in its infancy and limited projects fighting for attention, it worked for many. Elaborate tokenomics papers and governance structures were created for products that didn’t exist. Teams would raise millions from PowerPoint presentations. 

Vaulta (previously EOS) raised $4.1 billion in a year-long ICO, promising a highly scalable blockchain platform. Filecoin raised $205 million on the premise of creating a decentralized storage system. Kik raised nearly $100 million for a token to underpin a future “digital economy” in the Kin ecosystem. These are just three examples from a sea of thousands. 

Sometimes this worked. But often it didn’t, and the backwards model began to break, leading to a negative perception around the term initial coin offering. Firstly, projects often never found real users, building products nobody wanted, or worse, building nothing at all. Secondly, even teams that generated revenue forgot about token holders, with the token becoming disconnected from business success. 

Even well-funded projects with celebrity endorsements struggled to maintain interest for more than a few days. Some teams would spend hundreds of thousands on influencer campaigns that moved their token price for 48 hours. The problem is that many projects would run such campaigns simultaneously, making breaking through the noise nearly impossible. 

But perhaps more importantly, the number of token launches exploded. CoinMarketCap tracks over 18,000 cryptocurrencies, with some estimates putting the total number of tokens at 37 million. That’s a huge spike in competition for the same pool of investor attention, which can be more selective than ever. Hype is no longer enough.

The era of commercial utility 

Today’s token launch landscape is completely different and can sometimes resemble that of a TradFi IPO. The backwards model has been flipped upside down, with investors looking for utility and real commercial value first, rather than hype around speculative future technology and profit. 

The best projects don’t focus on out-hyping their competition; they focus on out-building them. They create products that people use daily, supported by cash flows that justify token valuations through fundamental analysis. Tokens are then launched as a growth accelerator. 

This shift forced innovation in how tokens create value for holders. The simple governance rights from previous cycles are no longer enough. Revenue sharing with stakers, fee discounts for long-term holders, and protocol buyback programs using network fees have become the norm. The result is a healthier ecosystem where holding tokens means owning part of a real business.

Hyperliquid built a profitable exchange with $250 billion in trading volume that generated $55 million in monthly revenue before their token existed. Then they did something unprecedented with their launch. There was zero allocation to external VCs — 33% was airdropped to users, and 31% was reserved for community rewards. 

Pendle built a platform for trading futures yields on DeFi protocols, and no one cared about their token until they generated $4 million in monthly revenue and $5 billion in total value locked. Aave was similar to their lending revenue, alongside Uniswap with its transaction volume. These metrics can’t be faked or manufactured through marketing campaigns.

A few select projects can combine old-school hype with new-school fundamentals. Pump.fun is one of these. They built a strong product-market fit, with over 11 million tokens launched on their platform, generating $400 million in revenue. 

But then they chose a traditional ICO-style launch across six exchanges simultaneously, selling 33% of tokens at $0.004 each. They also had a relatively high team and investor allocation. But unlike pure speculative tokens, Pump.fun had proven revenue streams and user adoption.

The road ahead

What makes these cases interesting is their different approach to the same principle. All three built real businesses before tokens. Pendle chose gradual distribution, Hyperliquid prioritized community ownership, and Pump.fun went for maximum market attention through coordinated exchange launches. 

In a complete contrast to previous cycles, the market is rewarding builders who prove value before seeking speculation. It is a profound maturation of the market, and in some ways, is akin to the IPOs we see in TradiFi. 

While web3 poses a more inclusive future than TradiFi, we can certainly take the best parts of the past forward with us into the future. 

Ignacio Palomera
Ignacio Palomera

Ignacio Palomera is the founder and CEO of Bondex, a web3 professional network and talent management platform. With a distinguished background in investment banking, including a significant tenure as an M&A Analyst at HSBC Global Banking and Markets, Ignacio brings a deep understanding of financial systems and strategic operations to the evolving web3 landscape. Under Ignacio’s leadership, Bondex has rapidly grown to attract millions of downloads and active users who can earn between $4,000-$10,000 for job referrals with additional token incentives, fundamentally rethinking how individuals exchange time, money, and skills in a peer-to-peer fashion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

The crypto industry is transforming, and your income strategy should evolve too. Mining Bitcoin is no longer just for those with big rigs and bigger wallets. Thanks to InvroMining’s recently launched fully automated mobile mining platform, you can turn your spare time into profits. Whether you are new to crypto or a professional investor, now is the time to get into mining. Best of all? You can start today with InvroMining’s $15 free trial mining plan. Start Today — No Strings Attached InvroMining is lowering the barrier to entry with its free $15 trial for new users. Upon registration, users receive immediate access to a mining plan that starts working within minutes. This means that you don’t have to pay anything upfront or wait weeks for results. All you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. You can be mining crypto in a matter of clicks, even while scrolling social media or bingeing your favorite series. This makes crypto mining truly accessible for everyone, with no experience or money investment required. What Sets InvroMining Apart From Traditional Mining? Typically, crypto mining is dominated by those who possess powerful computer hardware and can deal with the complexity resulting from blockchain operations. InvroMining has taken a different approach to the game and deployed the following features: Cloud mining eliminates the need for physical equipment; 100% automated, so there will be no manual setup of the device or intervention; Compatible with Android and iOS devices; Real-time earnings tracking, so users can check their performance at any moment; No energy consumption from your device, since it is all done via cloud processing. This modern option for mining makes for an excellent experience for beginners and experienced miners alike. Mining Made Effortless With Full Automation Once your account is activated, InvroMining takes care of everything. The system facilitates resources and mining activities in the background without requiring any active participation from the user. There are no programs to configure, wallets to juggle, or technical headaches. Everything is calculated automatically, and you get paid out according to your plan. The platform’s user-friendly dashboard lets users see live mining stats, track their income, and see the performance of their miner, all from a clean interface. A Platform That Works While You Don’t Your smartphone spends hours each day in idle use. Whether it’s sitting on your desk or lying beside your bed, it’s time to put that unused potential to work. InvroMining allows users to earn money in the downtime of their phone, without affecting their regular usage of the phone. The app works in the background with no lag or battery drain, allowing people to earn Bitcoin for free and passively as they go about their day. You don’t need the newest smartphone either—mid-range devices are fully supported and capable of generating consistent returns. Secure, Transparent, and Trusted by Thousands In the realm of crypto, security is not up for discussion, and InvroMining takes their users’ safety and security into account at every level. InvroMining offers: Military-grade encryption for your data protection; Two-factor authentication (2FA) for your account protection; Real-time system monitoring to pick up suspicious activity; Regular third-party audits for verification of non-business. Users’ wallets and private information are secured at all times, offering peace of mind to engage freely in mining activities. Eco-Conscious Mining for a Greener Future Unlike traditional crypto mining, which often draws criticism for excessive energy use, InvroMining uses cloud-based servers that are optimized for energy efficiency. This significantly reduces environmental impact. Users can mine with peace of mind, knowing they are supporting a cleaner, more sustainable method of cryptocurrency production. It’s a smart way to earn while aligning with global green tech initiatives. A Perfect Starting Point One of InvroMining’s biggest advantages is its low entry barrier. There are no upfront costs, no equipment purchases, and no hidden fees. Anyone with a smartphone can get started for free, thanks to the $15 trial mining plan. This allows users to test the platform’s features and earning potential without financial risk. If satisfied, they can upgrade to higher-tier plans for increased returns. This try-before-you-buy approach makes InvroMining one of the most user-friendly and accessible platforms in the crypto space today. A Growing Global Community and 24/7 Support InvroMining is more than a mining platform; it is a community of crypto earners just like you from all over the world. Whether you are learning, growing, or scaling your earnings, there is a place for you. The platform provides 24/7 customer service support via live chat or e-mail, and a helpful forum for communication and strategy-sharing. All users have the benefit of a global support system that ensures they will never be alone in their crypto experience. Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Your Phone Sit Idle—Start Mining Now InvroMining has initiated a new era in the mobile crypto mining industry. With the powers of automation, accessibility, and eco-friendly processes, everyday users can now make Bitcoin profits without hard work. So why wait? Create your free InvroMining account. Claim your $15 trial mining plan instantly. Activate your miner and start earning today. Your phone is more powerful than you think. Turn it into a crypto-generating machine today. Don’t let idle time go to waste—start now and earn with InvroMining.
Threshold
T$0.01691-6.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.05078-6.67%
GET
GET$0.011264-10.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+0.02%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003539-13.13%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13622+0.16%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/14 20:00
Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Latin America, posted one of the best financial results in its history, achieving a year-over-year cash revenue of nearly $9 million as the company completed the first quarter of its public bitcoin pivot. Meliuz Breaks Financial Records After Pivoting to Bitcoin, BTC Yield Swells Bitcoin Treasury […]
Bitcoin
BTC$118,121.02-3.16%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
america party
AMERICA$0.0001633-13.50%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 19:30
Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

Original article: Miles Deutscher , Crypto KOL Compiled by Yuliya, PANews As RWA tokenization and institutional adoption become the core narratives of this bull market, Chainlink, as a critical infrastructure
Core DAO
CORE$0.483-6.34%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004124--%
Allo
RWA$0.004776-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 20:12

Trending News

More

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

US Treasury Secretary Benson: We are unlikely to reassess US gold reserves