SAVVY MINING Launches New XRP Mining Contracts, Allowing Users to Easily Earn XRP Every Day

CryptoNews
2025/08/12 21:00
According to on-chain data, an institutional address recently purchased 60 million XRP, with a total value exceeding $180 million, a move that quickly sparked market discussion.

XRP is renowned for its fast and low-cost transfers, making it a popular choice for cross-border payments. However, for a growing number of holders, XRP’s long-term returns and stability are becoming more important than short-term price fluctuations.

Based on this trend, SAVVY MINING has launched cloud mining contracts supporting XRP. Users simply hold XRP and activate their hashrate, and the system automatically distributes profits daily, requiring no additional equipment or manual operation. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate additional income daily.

How to Start Using SAVVY MINING and Earn Income

  1. Visit the SAVVY MINING official website to register an account and receive $15 to start mining for free, earning $0.60 per day.
  2. Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposits and withdrawals.
  3. Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. You can find SAVVY MINING’s latest mining contracts here.

After purchasing a mining contract, profits will be automatically credited to your account after 24 hours. Upon contract maturity, the principal will be automatically returned and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Why Choose SAVVY MINING

  • Compliance Guarantee: The platform is registered and operated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • Green Energy: 100% renewable energy, such as solar and hydropower.
  • Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits.
  • No barriers to entry: No mining equipment or technical background required.
  • 24/7 customer support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other mainstream currencies.
  • Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most generous affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and rewards of up to $100,000 (USD).

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 8 million users in over 80 countries.

With the support of Bitmain, we are also committed to promoting global financial education and inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy.

Security and Sustainability

In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING always prioritizes the security of user funds and information. We maintain operational transparency and adhere to national compliance standards, providing investors with solid protection so they can focus on profitability.

In addition, all mining farms are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also provides sustainable returns for investors, allowing every participant to enjoy the dual benefits of wealth and environmental protection.

To learn more, please visit the SAVVY MINING official website or download the (APP) and let us serve you!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

PANews2025/05/12 10:12
Chainlink Adds $1.03M LINK to Reserve – Is a Bigger Buy Program Underway?

Chainlink Adds $1.03M LINK to Reserve – Is a Bigger Buy Program Underway?

The Chainlink Reserve has received a substantial boost this month, with a fresh inflow of 44,109.76 LINK on August 14, 2025. At current market prices, this addition is valued at approximately $1.03 million, marking a large single-day increase to the reserve in recent months. RESERVE UPDATE Today, the Chainlink Reserve has accumulated 44,109.76 LINK. As of August 14th, the Chainlink Reserve holds a total of 109,661.68364319 LINK. https://t.co/oxMv5N3rFC The Chainlink Reserve is designed to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the… pic.twitter.com/qf7ZLCNucl — Chainlink (@chainlink) August 14, 2025 According to on-chain data from reserve.chain.link , the inflow follows earlier August transactions that included 65,538.9 LINK and a smaller symbolic transfer of 1 LINK on August 7. The combined effect of these movements has pushed the total reserve size to 109,661.68 LINK, representing a USD value of $2.4 million at the time of the latest update. The reserve’s average LINK acquisition cost stands at $19.65, suggesting a disciplined accumulation strategy that could provide a strong foundation if LINK’s market value rises further. Growth and Stability The Chainlink Reserve accumulates LINK using two primary revenue sources: Off-chain revenue from large enterprises integrating Chainlink’s decentralized oracle solutions into their systems. On-chain revenue is generated from service usage across Chainlink’s suite of decentralized data feeds, automation tools, and other blockchain interoperability services. By building its LINK holdings, the reserve serves as a buffer that can be deployed for future ecosystem initiatives, network incentives, or operational support during market downturns. This month’s inflow shows the ongoing commercial adoption of Chainlink services and the network’s capacity to convert this traction into tangible treasury growth. Reserve Activity and Outlook A review of the August reserve activity chart shows a steep rise in holdings early in the month, stabilizing briefly before the latest sharp climb following the August 14 transfer. This pattern suggests a planned accumulation schedule rather than sporadic or reactive purchases. With $2.4 million now under management, the reserve is positioned as both a financial and strategic asset for the Chainlink ecosystem. The inflow of over 109,000 LINK in just over a week shows the scale at which the network is now operating, reflecting its growing role in powering data connectivity and cross-chain operations across the blockchain industry. As adoption of decentralized oracle networks accelerates, the Chainlink Reserve’s growth trajectory could serve as a barometer for the health of the broader ecosystem. If enterprise and on-chain demand continue to expand, further sizable inflows may follow, potentially strengthening Chainlink’s market positioning and long-term sustainability. Chainlink Price Prediction On Wednesday, Chainlink’s price surged 12% to $23.72, as investors reacted to news that could unlock billions of dollars in real-world market integration. This move follows a major new partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) , the parent company of the NYSE, which will bring gold and forex data on-chain for the first time via Chainlink’s Oracle network. With over 2,000 clients already using Chainlink’s services, this expansion into multi-trillion-dollar traditional markets could mark a turning point for LINK—the 13th-largest crypto—which is now up 44% in a week, 47% in a month, and 132% over the past year. Momentum is building fast, and if the current trend holds, LINK could break above $100 before the end of 2025 (a 320% gain from current levels), reports Simon Chandler for CryptoNews .
CryptoNews2025/08/15 00:22
AI is becoming too expensive for Web3 devs: Report

AI is becoming too expensive for Web3 devs: Report

As demand for AI is scaling up, GPU's are no longer the only bottleneck.
Crypto.news2025/08/15 00:59

