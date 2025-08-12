Trader AguilaTrades made a profit of $1.47 million on ETH long

Chainlink Adds $1.03M LINK to Reserve – Is a Bigger Buy Program Underway?

The Chainlink Reserve has received a substantial boost this month, with a fresh inflow of 44,109.76 LINK on August 14, 2025. At current market prices, this addition is valued at approximately $1.03 million, marking a large single-day increase to the reserve in recent months. RESERVE UPDATE Today, the Chainlink Reserve has accumulated 44,109.76 LINK. As of August 14th, the Chainlink Reserve holds a total of 109,661.68364319 LINK. https://t.co/oxMv5N3rFC The Chainlink Reserve is designed to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the… pic.twitter.com/qf7ZLCNucl — Chainlink (@chainlink) August 14, 2025 According to on-chain data from reserve.chain.link , the inflow follows earlier August transactions that included 65,538.9 LINK and a smaller symbolic transfer of 1 LINK on August 7. The combined effect of these movements has pushed the total reserve size to 109,661.68 LINK, representing a USD value of $2.4 million at the time of the latest update. The reserve’s average LINK acquisition cost stands at $19.65, suggesting a disciplined accumulation strategy that could provide a strong foundation if LINK’s market value rises further. Growth and Stability The Chainlink Reserve accumulates LINK using two primary revenue sources: Off-chain revenue from large enterprises integrating Chainlink’s decentralized oracle solutions into their systems. On-chain revenue is generated from service usage across Chainlink’s suite of decentralized data feeds, automation tools, and other blockchain interoperability services. By building its LINK holdings, the reserve serves as a buffer that can be deployed for future ecosystem initiatives, network incentives, or operational support during market downturns. This month’s inflow shows the ongoing commercial adoption of Chainlink services and the network’s capacity to convert this traction into tangible treasury growth. Reserve Activity and Outlook A review of the August reserve activity chart shows a steep rise in holdings early in the month, stabilizing briefly before the latest sharp climb following the August 14 transfer. This pattern suggests a planned accumulation schedule rather than sporadic or reactive purchases. With $2.4 million now under management, the reserve is positioned as both a financial and strategic asset for the Chainlink ecosystem. The inflow of over 109,000 LINK in just over a week shows the scale at which the network is now operating, reflecting its growing role in powering data connectivity and cross-chain operations across the blockchain industry. As adoption of decentralized oracle networks accelerates, the Chainlink Reserve’s growth trajectory could serve as a barometer for the health of the broader ecosystem. If enterprise and on-chain demand continue to expand, further sizable inflows may follow, potentially strengthening Chainlink’s market positioning and long-term sustainability. Chainlink Price Prediction On Wednesday, Chainlink’s price surged 12% to $23.72, as investors reacted to news that could unlock billions of dollars in real-world market integration. This move follows a major new partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) , the parent company of the NYSE, which will bring gold and forex data on-chain for the first time via Chainlink’s Oracle network. With over 2,000 clients already using Chainlink’s services, this expansion into multi-trillion-dollar traditional markets could mark a turning point for LINK—the 13th-largest crypto—which is now up 44% in a week, 47% in a month, and 132% over the past year. Momentum is building fast, and if the current trend holds, LINK could break above $100 before the end of 2025 (a 320% gain from current levels), reports Simon Chandler for CryptoNews .