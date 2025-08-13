Roman Storm to File Post-Trial Motions by Sept. 30; Retrial Scope at Stake

CryptoNews
2025/08/13 05:48
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15002-7.32%
MemeCore
M$0.42067-4.10%
Threshold
T$0.01654-7.54%
U
U$0.02685-2.36%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01396-3.19%

The legal parties involved in Roman Storm’s landmark case have decided on next steps following the Tornado Cash developer’s partial mistrial, an August 11 court filing shows.

Roman Storm Case Formalizes Upcoming Schedule

According to a court document filed on Monday, both federal prosecutors and Storm’s defense team have formalized the case’s upcoming schedule after the jury in the Tornado Cash co-founder’s trial delivered a mixed verdict last week.

The defense is slated to file post-trial motions by September 30, while oppositions to those motions will be due by October 31. Replies to any opposition will be due on November 19.

“The parties have since conferred, and the defendant has informed the Government that he intends to file post-trial motions that could affect the scope of a retrial on Count One and Count Three, and that the post-trial motions may also seek a retrial on Count Two,” the filing reads.

Tornado Cash Developer Drums Up Donations Amid Legal Saga

News of the case’s official schedule comes as Storm continues to receive contributions for his legal defense fund. According to the Free Roman Storm website, the DeFi developer has raised $5.3 million out of a $7 million goal.

Most recently, a formerly detained Argentinian blockchain developer’s intern donated to Storm’s cause.

“Roman’s legal defense matters because builders everywhere need to know they can push innovation forward and that the community will stand behind them when they do,” Fede’s intern said in a Monday night X post.

“When we stop defending our innovators, we stop building the future,” he added.

Storm was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in Manhattan federal court on August 7.

However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations.

It is still unclear if the U.S. government will try the crypto developer again on the hung jury charges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$837.88-0.90%
ERA
ERA$0.9256-7.23%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.044-5.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017977-12.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+4.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03973-9.88%
SOON
SOON$0.3367-14.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $390 million yesterday, marking eight consecutive days of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $390 million yesterday, marking eight consecutive days of net inflows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $390 million, achieving net inflow for the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+4.82%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013423+34.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:05

Trending News

More

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $390 million yesterday, marking eight consecutive days of net inflows

Citigroup Weighs Stablecoin and Crypto ETF Custody—$2.57T Giant Eyes Payments Push

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure