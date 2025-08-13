Qubic says its team is experimenting with the PoW protocol and has not harmed the Monero network.

PANews
2025/08/13 07:45
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000031729-3.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001921-10.19%

PANews reported on August 13th that the Qubic team announced that its recent experiment tested the PoW protocol. Leveraging the experience of founder Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) and its unique architecture, the team is one of the few projects capable of completing such an experiment. Qubic emphasized that the experiment did not harm the Monero network, reverse transactions, or impact prices. The team stated that this experience will enhance the resilience of the Monero network and raise awareness of potential risks in the crypto space. The impact is temporary and intended to promote overall industry development.

Previously, Monero faced a network takeover attempt by the Qubic mining pool, sparking strong community opposition . Yu Xian also stated that the Qubic mining pool appears to have successfully launched a 51% attack on Monero, theoretically allowing it to rewrite transactions .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

Mining without the support of large mining pools is still like buying a lottery ticket.
Wink
LIKE$0.011182+1.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1843-10.75%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003082+1.64%
WINK
WIN$0.00006114-6.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 10:14
Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Author: Liz Editor: Sherry background In the previous issue of Web3 Security Beginners’ Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls, we talked about clipboard security. Recently, a victim contacted the SlowMist security team,
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:00
Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, an hour ago, a victim lost 140 ETH (US$636,559) because he copied the wrong address from a contaminated transfer
Ethereum
ETH$4,628.26-2.81%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 09:03

Trending News

More

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained

Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics