Two major ETH bulls have a profit of over $48 million

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, two major whales saw significant profits from their long positions when the ETH price broke through $4,600. The first whale held a $123 million position with 25x leverage, with a current floating profit of $24.5 million; the second whale held a $138 million position with 10x leverage, with a current floating profit of $24.3 million.

