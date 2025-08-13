Arthur Hayes increased his ENA holdings by $1.46 million, with ETH being his largest holding.

PANews reported on August 13th that according to Aiyi's monitoring, Arthur Hayes increased his ENA holdings by $1.46 million, bringing his total investment in ETH ecosystem tokens to $11.258 million since August 10th. Currently, ETH accounts for 66% of his portfolio, making it his largest holding. ENA has surpassed PENDLE to become his second-largest asset, with a market capitalization of $1.746 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.