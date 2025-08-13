Belarusian President calls for discussion on future of cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 13th, according to BelTA, that Belarusian President Lukashenko, at a banking system meeting, asked Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Bank, to discuss next steps regarding cryptocurrencies and their market. Golovchenko stated that despite widespread discussion of cryptocurrencies in the country, the Belarusian crypto market remains immature. Lukashenko emphasized the need to study how to utilize cryptocurrencies to promote payment functions and requested that relevant departments come up with specific development plans.

