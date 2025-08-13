Kazakhstan-Based Fonte Capital Launches Central Asia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF, Trading Begins on Aug. 13

CryptoNews
2025/08/13 12:59
Astana-based investment manager Fonte Capital will debut its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Wednesday, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX).

Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF product, dubbed the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC, will start trading Aug. 13 under the ticker BETF, quoted in US dollars.

According to an official announcement, the fund will reflect the price dynamics of Bitcoin, holding the crypto directly. US-regulated BitGo Trust will be serving as the custodian, and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) will regulate the fund.

“The Fund is registered as non-exempt, making it accessible to a broad range of investors, including retail participants,” it read.

AIFC’s Legal Framework for Digital Assets

The regulator has allowed licensed crypto exchanges, custodians and investment products to operate within its jurisdiction. According to the agency’s backers, it can shield assets from being seized under international sanctions, while avoiding dependence on foreign issuers.

Further, the AIFC is also looking to anchor crypto banking infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The country’s Prime Minister said in April that Kazakhstan is currently working on legislative amendments to liberalize digital asset circulation and expand platforms for crypto-related activities.

“The emergence of such institutions will create demand for new specialists, particularly in compliance, blockchain analytics, and anti-money laundering, and will also ensure the growth of liquidity of fiat and digital assets within the AIFC,” Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the time.

Besides, the nation is planning to launch “CryptoCity,” a pilot zone where cryptocurrencies can be used to pay for goods and services.

Meanwhile, neighboring Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, have been more cautious towards crypto.

Kazakhstan Joins Global Crypto ETF Roster

With the latest debut of BETF fund, Kazakhstan aligns with growing global jurisdictions such as the US and Hong Kong, which have already approved spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The ETF listing on AIX means that regional and international investors get regulated BTC access, leading to fresh cash inflows. Additionally, investors could buy shares in the fund “without the complexities associated with holding and transferring the underlying asset,” the announcement added

