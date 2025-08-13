ODIN•FUN Lianchuang: Losses are being assessed and remaining funds are safe

PANews reported on August 13th that the co-founder of ODIN•FUN issued a statement announcing a major vulnerability discovered in its latest liquidity AMM (Automated Market Maker) update. Malicious users (primarily linked to criminal gangs in China) exploited this vulnerability to steal a large amount of BTC from the platform. The team is still assessing the exact amount of losses, and while the company's funds are insufficient to fully cover the losses, the remaining funds on the platform are safe. The statement also stated that a top security audit team has been hired to conduct a comprehensive code audit and that the company is working with Chinese and US law enforcement to track down the relevant criminal gangs.

Earlier today, PeckShield reported: Community members said that 58.2 BTC, worth approximately US$7 million, were stolen from the ODIN•FUN platform .