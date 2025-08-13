White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies

PANews
2025/08/13 15:22
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to CNBC, the White House confirmed on the 12th that two US chip manufacturers, Nvidia and AMD, have agreed to a special agreement to pay 15% of their chip sales revenue in China to the US government in exchange for export licenses for the relevant products. The White House stated that the agreement could be expanded to include more companies in the future. White House spokeswoman Carolyn Levitt stated at a press conference that the agreement currently only involves these two companies, "but it may be expanded to other companies in the future." She also stated that the US Department of Commerce is still studying the relevant legal basis and specific operational methods, and further details will be provided by the Department of Commerce.

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
PANews2025/08/15 15:30
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
PANews2025/08/15 15:10
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
