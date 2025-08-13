Crypto X divided on Do Kwon’s guilty plea

Crypto.news
2025/08/13 19:39
Terra
LUNA$0.1506-3.02%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03904-3.72%

Do Kwon’s fall from crypto wunderkind to fraudster has recently reached its final act. The Terraform Labs co-founder, once hailed as a visionary, has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of TerraUSD and Luna. As one of the most catastrophic financial collapses in crypto history, his admission is prompting a fresh wave of reaction across the community.

Summary
  • Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform Labs, has pleaded guilty to committing fraud in the $40 billion TerraUSD and Luna collapse.
  • Many in the crypto community view the guilty plea as long-awaited justice.
  • Terraform Labs creditors are still awaiting clarity on what comes next.

Following Do Kwon’s guilty plea and admission to charges including conspiracy to commit fraud, several industry members took to social media to express relief, anger, and a sense of vindication.

Community reacts to Do Kwon’s guilty plea

On X, user Rui wrote: “Good to see justice done on the $40B crypto crash,” recapping the extent of Kwon’s fraudulent scheme. Another commenter, Bubble, declared “Justice prevails at last,” while well-known Terra critic FatManTerra described the moment as “vindication after years of work.”

The discussion quickly turned to Kwon’s potential sentence. The disgraced crypto mogul faces up to 25 years in prison, but his guilty plea could see that reduced to around 12 years, a possibility that has angered many. User Radstaker argued: “Do Kwon belongs in jail for 25 years minimum,” while FatManTerra added that 15 to 20 years is more plausible.

But according to some others, both the potential 12 and 25 years are way too lenient. One commenter wrote, “I hope Do Kwon goes to prison and they throw away the key. That is the minimum justice he should face.”

Amid the outrage, others disagreed. One commenter argued that Kwon was not criminally responsible for the May 2022 collapse, claiming the blockchain was “attacked and successfully broken” rather than mismanaged. “He may be a failure, but he is no criminal,” they wrote. 

Another person added that “There was no crime. The entire mechanism was public in the smart contract. He didn’t conspire to commit wire fraud.”

How the Terra collapse happened

The Terra ecosystem imploded in May 2022 after its stablecoin UST lost its peg to the U.S. dollar, causing a $40 billion wipeout. Unlike reserve-backed stablecoins, UST relied on a mint-and-burn mechanism with its sister token, LUNA, to maintain its value.

The cracks began when large withdrawals from Anchor Protocol, a lending platform offering 20% yields on UST deposits, put heavy sell pressure on the stablecoin. UST slipped from $1 to $0.98 before dropping lower, sparking panic among traders who dumped their holdings and deepened the depeg.

Terraform Labs tried to fix the peg by minting massive amounts of LUNA, but this only flooded the market, collapsing LUNA’s price from over $80 to fractions to under a cent. Even after deploying $3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) reserves to restore UST’s peg, they couldn’t stop the spiral.

The fallout left millions of investors with heavy losses and marked one of the largest failures in crypto history. Do Kwon was subsequently arrested in Montenegro in March 2023, after being on the run for several months. His eventual extradition to the U.S. occurred in late 2024, now leading to his latest plea.

However, for many, the real question isn’t about Kwon’s sentence or innocence, but whether his plea will translate into meaningful compensation for victims.

What Do Kwon’s admission of guilt means for creditors 

Many community members have renewed calls for the refund of their lost funds. Kwon’s guilty plea involves the forfeiture of $19 million in penalty, and some are wondering if the funds will go towards settling victims of the crash. 

So far, there’s no clear answer. Terraform Labs’ reimbursement efforts have been largely silent in recent months, with the last major update coming on May 14, 2025, when the company announced the deadline for its claims portal via X.

TerraformLabs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2024, which was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware in September of the same year. 

Until more details emerge, creditors remain in limbo. Meanwhile, the guilty plea has yet to have any significant effect on prices, with Terra (LUNA) up just 6% and Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) rising only 4% in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4316-1.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00759-8.13%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0905+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02861-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

PANews reported on August 15 that the Kremlin: Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Beijing time the next day), when Trump
MemeCore
M$0.42496-1.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.967-0.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 22:16
S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

U.S. stocks opened largely positive on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 250 points and the S&P 500 adding 0.3% as Wall Street targets a winning week. While stocks slipped on Thursday amid jitters around the Federal Reserve…
U
U$0.02765+3.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 22:19

Trending News

More

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?