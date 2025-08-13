[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 13: Crypto Market Smashes $4T ATH As Ethereum, Solana Soar, Bessent Demands 50bp Rate Cut And Trump May Sue Powell

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates
The crypto market cap hit a new all-time high above $4 trillion as Ethereum and Solana soared, while US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a 50 basis point rate cut, and Donald Trump threatened to sue Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Follow live updates here.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.