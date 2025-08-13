Skycorp Solar, a publicly listed company, has launched a strategic digital asset reserve, purchasing 32.76 ETH in its first transaction.

PANews reported on August 13th that Skycorp Solar Group, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced the launch of a strategic digital asset reserve account and began investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, with the first transaction purchasing 32.76 ETH. Additionally, Skycorp signed an agreement to acquire an 8705KW solar power station for approximately RMB 30.5 million, with completion expected by the end of November. These initiatives are intended to advance its "Pegasus Strategy," a dual-track growth plan encompassing the blockchain economy and renewable energy expansion.

