Sign Foundation Completes First $12 Million $SIGN Buyback

PANews reported on August 13 that the Sign Foundation announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of $SIGN tokens worth US$12 million, of which US$8 million was purchased through the open market, totaling 117 million $SIGN; the other US$4 million was settled through private agreements.

The repurchased tokens will be used to promote cooperation with listed companies, support the launch of new platforms and expand the Orange Dynasty project.