Publicly listed Thumzup Media announces expansion into cryptocurrency mining and blockchain investments

PANews reported on August 13 that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a listed company, announced a strategic expansion of its Digital Asset Library (DAT) strategy to cover large-scale cryptocurrency mining and blockchain investment.

This initiative, building on the company's recently completed $50 million funding round , aims to accelerate the development of the digital asset sector. Thumzup will invest in efficient and sustainable cryptocurrency mining infrastructure while accumulating major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, to enhance financial resilience and create long-term shareholder value.