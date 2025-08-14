Ether ETFs Extend Dominance With Another Half-Billion Inflow

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 02:30
Bitcoin
BTC$117,274.67-0.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,421.21-0.95%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012882-4.59%

Ether ETFs extended their momentum with a $523.92 million inflow, marking two days of extraordinary institutional demand. Bitcoin ETFs remained in positive territory with a $66 million net gain despite notable outflows from ARKB and GBTC.

Blackrock and Fidelity Drive $524 Million ETH ETF Surge As BTC ETFs Add $66 Million

If Monday’s record-breaking ether ETF surge was a statement, Tuesday’s follow-up was pure confirmation that institutions want more ETH. For the 2nd straight day, ether ETFs posted massive inflows, raking in $523.92 million, while bitcoin ETFs saw a quieter but still positive $65.95 million gain.

Ether ETFs continued their institutional winning streak. Blackrock’s ETHA led the charge with $318.67 million, while Fidelity’s FETH added $144.93 million. Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust brought in $44.25 million, ETHE added $9.33 million, and smaller boosts came from VanEck’s ETHV ($4.94 million) and 21Shares’ CETH ($1.80 million).

No outflows were recorded for the 2nd day in a row. Trading volumes hit $3.19 billion, and net assets jumped to $27.60 billion, nearly 5% of ethereum’s total market cap.

Ether ETFs Extend Dominance With Another Half-Billion InflowSource: Sosovalue

Bitcoin ETF flows told a more nuanced story. The entire inflow came from a single heavyweight: Blackrock’s IBIT with $111.44 million. But that was partly offset by $23.86 million exiting Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $21.63 million leaving Grayscale’s GBTC. Even so, the day closed green, with $3.05 billion traded and total net assets climbing to $155.02 billion.

With ETH ETFs posting back-to-back blockbuster days and BTC ETFs holding their ground, the ETF race is looking less like a competition and more like a changing of the guard.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01414-0.84%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002782+5.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008237-3.54%
Solayer
LAYER$0.593-1.69%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000075+1.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,412.69-1.65%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-13.84%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m