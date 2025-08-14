Mizuho Securities: Circle faces medium-term risks from slowing USDC growth, rising distribution costs, and possible interest rate cuts

PANews
2025/08/14 07:36

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to The Block, Mizuho Securities' equity researchers stated that Circle's stock faces medium-term risks, including slower-than-expected USDC growth, rising distribution costs, and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The analysts predict a base price of $84 for Circle's stock, while a bearish forecast suggests a price of $40 by 2027, lower than the company's closing price of $153.16 on Wednesday, one day after the company released its quarterly earnings report. Notably, Bernstein analysts maintained their target price of $230 for the stock.

Analysts believe there could be three reasons for the stock's unexpected underperformance:

First, the gap between USDC’s “dream” and “reality” regarding its issuance is widening. While the stablecoin has seen a 6% quarter-to-date increase amidst surging interest in cryptocurrencies, this still falls short of the company’s long-term compound annual growth rate of 40%.

Coupled with the growing issuance costs, which "rose from 39% of the reserve pool in 2022 to 61% in 2024... reaching 64% in the second quarter," analysts note that Circle's profit margins appear to be further compressed. Increased competition with the introduction of the GENIUS Act could accelerate this process. Several major institutions have expressed interest in launching or introducing stablecoins, and Circle's largest competitor, Tether, is developing plans to re-enter the US market.

Finally, the analysts said, "The cooling CPI is good news for the economy, but bad news for CRCL." The U.S. Labor Department reported on Tuesday that the U.S. consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in July, slightly below expectations, which has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

PANews reported on August 16th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who liquidated his ETH at $3,794 nine days ago, earning a $1.65 million profit, spent 4.776 million
Lido DAO
LDO$1,4263+2,22%
Ethena
ENA$0,7291+1,54%
Ethereum
ETH$4 453,18-3,86%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:21
Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency

Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency

PANews reported on August 16th that DIFD AUTO, a London-based platform specializing in smart car sales, allows buyers to purchase Teslas and imported vehicles using cryptocurrency. DIFD AUTO founder Mohammed
CAR
CAR$0,010647-3,35%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,008202-3,41%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:04
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,2089+8,76%
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1232+0,73%
Particl
PART$0,1743+0,05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:00

Trending News

More

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Only 30% of Russian crypto miners registered, says finance ministry

Nano Labs' first-half financial report: Net loss narrowed to 11.8 million yuan, holding over 128,000 BNB