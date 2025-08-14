An address associated with Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC into Hyperliquid and established positions in multiple assets including ETH.

PANews
2025/08/14 08:22
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,443.68-3.94%

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0xcaC1 related to Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the past two days, and then bought ETH, HYPE, BTC, PUMP and FARTCOIN, while shorting BTC, ETH, DOGE, PUMP, FARTCOIN and S for hedging.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

PANews reported on August 16th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who liquidated his ETH at $3,794 nine days ago, earning a $1.65 million profit, spent 4.776 million
Lido DAO
LDO$1.4263+2.22%
Ethena
ENA$0.7291+1.54%
Ethereum
ETH$4,453.18-3.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:21
Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency

Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency

PANews reported on August 16th that DIFD AUTO, a London-based platform specializing in smart car sales, allows buyers to purchase Teslas and imported vehicles using cryptocurrency. DIFD AUTO founder Mohammed
CAR
CAR$0.010647-3.35%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008202-3.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:04
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.2089+8.76%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1232+0.73%
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:00

Trending News

More

The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Only 30% of Russian crypto miners registered, says finance ministry

Nano Labs' first-half financial report: Net loss narrowed to 11.8 million yuan, holding over 128,000 BNB