Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus's lost Ethereum wallet is now worth $1 billion

PANews reported on August 14 that, according to Decrypt, two years ago, Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus announced he had lost access to Ethereum purchased in a 2014 presale. Lõhmus said at the time: "It's no secret that I have a wallet with 250,000 Ethereum; anyone can calculate its value for themselves." Now, at least on paper, that money is worth over $1 billion.

