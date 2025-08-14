Analyst: Stablecoins and DeFi may unlock nearly $1 trillion in global economic value each year

PANews reported on August 14th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that stablecoins will eliminate trillions of dollars in economic friction, thereby increasing merchants' net profit margins, enabling new economic value transfers, and increasing the velocity of money. Furthermore, DeFi will significantly reduce credit costs. Internal data from the International Monetary Fund supports this trend. In the United States, blockchain providers already offer home equity lines of credit with interest rates over 100 basis points lower than traditional credit (currently $11 billion in outstanding loans). Coutts estimates that the potential global economic value unlocked is $1 trillion annually.

