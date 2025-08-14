Coinbase suffered an MEV bot attack due to its interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in an estimated loss of $300,000.

2025/08/14 12:20
PANews reported on August 14th that Venn Network security researcher deeberiroz reported, according to The Block, that Coinbase lost approximately $300,000 due to a misconfigured interaction between Coinbase and the 0x project's "switcher" contract. In response, Coinbase Chief Security Officer Philip Martin stated that no customer funds were affected and that this was an isolated incident.

The 0x project provides an "exchanger," a contract designed specifically for performing swaps. This contract is permissionless and can be called by anyone to perform arbitrary operations, regardless of ownership restrictions. Because this contract is permissionless, the bot appears to have called the exchanger contract to perform a transfer, transferring approved tokens from the Coinbase wallet to their own addresses.

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump's crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
