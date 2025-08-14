Coinbase DEX is now open to 1% of users

PANews
2025/08/14 12:12
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinbase's new listing team leader, Shaaa, tweeted that Coinbase DEX has been first opened to 1% of users and will gradually be opened to more users in the future.

