Analyst: ETH may fall suddenly at any time, it is recommended to stay away from leverage

PANews
2025/08/14 13:24
MAY
MAY$0.05028-2.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,457.22-3.76%

PANews reported on August 14th that analyst Ash Crypto stated that ETH could drop suddenly at any time, as it's due for a correction. Whales and market makers are currently liquidating short positions, but they will soon liquidate FOMO-induced long positions as well. Therefore, avoid leverage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1886-7.86%
Everscale
EVER$0.00837-8.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0918-1.92%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of
Particl
PART$0.1741--%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 11:59
SEC Is Mobilizing All Branches To Make U.S. A Global Crypto Hub, Chair Paul Atkins Says

SEC Is Mobilizing All Branches To Make U.S. A Global Crypto Hub, Chair Paul Atkins Says

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins says the agency is “mobilizing” to make the U.S. a global hub for digital assets, the federal regulator told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo in an interview on August 15. SEC ‘Mobilizing’ to Make America Crypto Capital, Paul Atkins Says During his appearance on the media outlet on Friday, Atkins doubled down on his commitment to following through with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to make the U.S. a worldwide digital asset epicenter. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announces “we are mobilizing at the SEC all our divisions and offices to make President Trump's vision for making America the crypto capital of the world a reality.” Ondo is looking forward to contributing to the President's vision with our tokenized… pic.twitter.com/I98btI8qj4 — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) August 15, 2025 “A couple weeks ago, the administration issued the President’s Working Group report on digital assets in the United States and there are clear directions from the SEC…for us to go forward and make what the president has announced as his intention to make America the crypto capital of the world,” Atkins said. “We’re mobilizing at the SEC all the different divisions and offices to focus on making that announcement become reality,” he added. SEC Shifts Away From Regulation-By-Enforcement Approach News of Atkins’ latest interviews comes just days after he reaffirmed his dedication to shifting the SEC away from its prior regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector . In an August 11 X post, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce praised the agency dropping its case against crypto platform Ripple. “A welcome development for many reasons, including that minds once occupied with litigation now can concentrate on creating a clear regulatory framework for crypto,” Peirce wrote . “Commissioner Peirce is right. With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. “Our focus should be on building a clear regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting investors.” In short, Atkins’ message is clear: the SEC is shifting gears from fighting crypto in courtrooms to crafting rules that could cement America’s place as the world’s digital asset powerhouse.
U
U$0.0258-7.52%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03146-6.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.183-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022946-1.25%
Ondo
ONDO$0.99321-2.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

SEC Is Mobilizing All Branches To Make U.S. A Global Crypto Hub, Chair Paul Atkins Says

Use XRP to Mine Bitcoin with The ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Service Provider and Turn Your Holdings into Daily Income

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year