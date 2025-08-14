Canary’s Trump Coin ETF Trust registered in Delaware, TRUMP up over 10%

Crypto.news
2025/08/14 14:24
U
U$0.02515-4.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.202+0.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187-0.03%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005905+3.83%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%

Canary Capital has registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF in Delaware, laying the foundation for what could become the first U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking the Official Trump memecoin.

Summary
  • Canary Capital registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF trust in Delaware, signaling a possible move toward a U.S. ETF for the Official Trump token.
  • TRUMP price jumped over 10% to $10.13 after news of the registration.

On Wednesday, Canary’s registration for the Canary Trump Coin ETF went live on the Delaware State Department’s website. 

The filing sets up a statutory trust, the legal structure commonly used to launch crypto ETFs under the Securities Act of 1933, and signals that the firm is preparing to move toward a full submission with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Is a Trump Coin ETF coming?

The Delaware registration doesn’t guarantee the ETF will launch, but it marks an important first step toward making it a reality.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said Canary seems to be lining up the first Trump Coin ETF under the ’33 Act, a different route from the ’40 Act filings that Tuttle Capital has made for its Trump and Melania coin ETFs.

https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1955724551804850244?s=20

The ’33 Act setup is usually used for crypto ETFs built around a single asset, where the fund holds the token itself instead of a mix of different coins.

Earlier this year, Osprey Funds and REX Shares also disclosed plans for a TRUMP ETF, filing their proposals in January.

What’s next?

By registering a statutory trust in Delaware, Canary establishes the legal entity that would hold the ETF’s assets and issue shares to investors.

After creating the statutory trust, the next major step would be filing an S-1 registration statement with the SEC under the ’33 Act. 

Even if Canary files the S-1 promptly, approval could take months. Recent spot crypto ETFs — including those for Bitcoin and Ethereum — faced long review periods and significant negotiations over market surveillance, pricing benchmarks, and redemption mechanisms.

Given the token’s relatively short trading history and memecoin volatility profile, approval of a Trump Coin ETF may face some hiccups.

Canary has also filed for an ETF tracking another meme coin, PENGU.

Official Trump token rallies

According to market data, the Official Trump (TRUMP) has a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion. It is the sixth-largest memecoin by market cap that has seen considerable speculative trading activity.

After reports of the Delaware registration surfaced, TRUMP rallied over 10% to a multi-week high of $10.13, but was still trading over 86% below its all-time high of $73.43 hit back in January after its launch. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000626-1.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001961+1.97%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$188.19-4.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1367-0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08325-7.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-1.67%
Particl
PART$0.1741-0.11%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising