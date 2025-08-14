Robinhood released its July operating data: the platform's total assets increased by 7% month-on-month, and the number of funded customers reached 26.7 million.

2025/08/14 14:56

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Globenewswire, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its operating data for July 2025. As of the end of July, the number of funded customers reached 26.7 million (an increase of approximately 160,000 from June and approximately 2.5 million year-on-year). Total platform assets reached $298 billion (a 7% increase from June and a 106% year-on-year increase). Net deposits in July were $6.4 billion, representing a 28% annualized growth rate relative to total platform assets in June. Over the past 12 months, net deposits were $60.1 billion, representing a 42% annualized growth rate relative to total platform assets in July 2024. The Robinhood app's notional cryptocurrency trading volume reached $16.8 billion (a 110% increase from June 2025 and a 217% year-on-year increase).

