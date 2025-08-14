The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 14:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08789+2.17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.137--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02779-5.92%

EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform.

Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the the future of crypto mining:

EMCD has grown from a mining pool into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem serving miners and investors across Eastern Europe and beyond. Michael shares his inspiring entrepreneurial journey, beginning with his early days in IT support and detailing how he built EMCD into a powerhouse offering a range of crypto verticals, including staking wallets and swaps.

This episode delves deep into the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency mining, exploring its increasing institutionalization and EMCD’s global expansion, with operations in the US and Ethiopia. Michael also offers his insights on Bitcoin’s future, the role of transaction fees, and EMCD’s commitment to building out payment and investment infrastructure alongside their core mining business. Discover EMCD’s innovative solutions, including a crypto wallet for international payments and a B2B processing solution, and learn how this company is shaping the future of the crypto world.

To learn more about the project visit EMCD.IO, and follow the team on X.

The Bitcoin.com News podcast features interviews with the most interesting leaders, founders and investors in the world of Cryptocurrency, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse. Follow us on iTunes or Spotify.

This is a sponsored podcast. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000626-1.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001961+1.97%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$188.19-4.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1367-0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08325-7.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-1.67%
Particl
PART$0.1741-0.11%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising