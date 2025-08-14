Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement

Incrypted
2025/08/14 15:09
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06472+9.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00195+1.82%
  • Hetmantsev said that the Verkhovna Rada would not support the draft law on the crypto reserve.
  • The idea of including cryptocurrencies in the reserves was rejected by the NBU.
  • Earlier, the President of the ECB and the Governor of the Swiss National Bank also refused to create a bitcoin reserve in their jurisdictions.

The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media.

According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, it became clear that due to the high volatility of crypto assets, they do not plan to support the initiative.

He also added that the authors of the draft law hardly expected “applause support” from the NBU, and there are no signs that the document will be adopted.

The draft law, which was submitted in June by several MPs led by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, proposes to give the National Bank the right to include virtual assets in the country’s reserves, but does not oblige it to do so.

As a reminder, Zheleznyak announced the preparation of this legislative initiative back in February 2025, and at the end of May, he noted that the document could be registered in parliament in the near future.

During the Incrypted Conference 2025, the Incrypted editorial team spoke to him personally and prepared a separate article with his opinion on the crypto reserve:

Meanwhile, scepticism about cryptocurrencies in reserves is shared by foreign regulators. In early 2025, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that central bank reserves should be liquid, reliable, and not raise suspicions of money laundering or other crimes.

The Governor of the Swiss National Bank expressed a similar position, noting that cryptocurrencies remain too volatile and not liquid enough to preserve the value of foreign exchange reserves.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000626-1.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001961+1.97%
Farcana
FAR$0.000331--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$188.19-4.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1367-0.58%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08325-7.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-1.67%
Particl
PART$0.1741-0.11%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising