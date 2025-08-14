CryptoQuant: Net unrealized profit and loss indicator shows that the market may usher in the third profit peak

PANews reported on August 14 that CryptoQuant analyst Yonsei_dent said that the NUPL (net unrealized profit and loss) indicator shows that when the value is higher than 0, most currencies are in a profitable state, which may trigger profit-taking.

Historically, market cycle tops are often accompanied by NUPL peaks. The market experienced a peak in 2017, two in 2021, and the current cycle may be forming a third peak. Unlike previous cycles, this round of market fluctuations has been more stable, primarily driven by institutional inflows into US ETFs and other funds. While the market is more stable, the magnitude of each rise is decreasing, suggesting a longer-lasting bull market, but a lower likelihood of a rapid surge in the short term.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
