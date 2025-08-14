Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$31.7832 million

According to PANews on August 14, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$31.7832 million.

The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$17.3321 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$2.4785 million.

The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1,583,760, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1,354,000;

The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$4.9453 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.0896 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.