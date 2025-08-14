Ethereum validator withdrawal queue exceeds $3.1 billion, with staking withdrawals accelerating

PANews
2025/08/14 21:41
Ethereum
Blockstreet
PANews reported on August 14th that The Block reported that the Ethereum validator exit queue has risen to approximately 671,900 ETH, worth approximately $3.1 billion, with a significant increase in recent staking withdrawals. The current ETH waiting list far exceeds the demand for new staking, and processing is expected to take approximately 12 days. Analysis indicates that factors such as the unwinding of leveraged staking cycles, the risk of LST decoupling, and arbitrage are driving the large amount of ETH withdrawals, with Lido, EthFi, and Coinbase being the primary sources of withdrawals. Furthermore, some validators may be adjusting their holdings in anticipation of potential new products, possibly due to the US SEC's clarification of staking compliance.

