US to temporarily waive some sanctions on Russia

PANews reported on August 14th that the Global Times, citing Ukraine's Kyiv Independent, reported that the US Treasury Department announced a temporary waiver of some sanctions against Russia to allow transactions necessary for the preparations for the US-Russia summit in Alaska. On August 13th, local time, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a temporary license allowing certain commercial activities under the "Russia Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Program" and the "Ukraine/Russia Related Sanctions Regulations," but does not involve the unfreezing of any frozen Russian assets. This authorization, valid until August 20th, limits the waiver to commercial transactions necessary to support the preparations for the summit.