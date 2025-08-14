ALL4 Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining App

CryptoNews
2025/08/14 22:56
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$587.9-3.79%
Gravity
G$0.012-8.25%
Solana
SOL$192.37-3.99%
Binance Coin
BNB$833.25-0.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,814.03-4.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0763-5.76%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08736+3.95%
RWAX
APP$0.003137-3.53%

Say goodbye to high barriers to entry: ALL4 Mining launches XRP cloud mining app, allowing holders of popular tokens like BTC and ETH to easily earn stable daily returns.

ALL4 Mining today announced the official launch of its new mobile cloud mining app, designed to help everyday users mine XRP (Ripple). XRP is known for its fast transaction confirmations and low fees, making it ideal for cloud mining. Users only need to hold XRP to convert it into mining power through the ALL4 Mining platform. Without expensive hardware or a complex setup, users can start mining and may earn up to $10,000 or more per day.

A spokesperson for ALL4 Mining said:

ALL4 Mining, a global crypto infrastructure platform, today officially announced the launch of its AI-powered mobile cloud mining app. The app uses XRP to activate Bitcoin miners, providing global users with a smarter and more convenient mining experience and a more efficient and convenient solution for Bitcoin passive income.

What Is ALL4 Mining? How Can You Easily Start Your Cryptocurrency Journey?

ALL4 Mining is a global cloud mining platform founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK. Leveraging its proprietary AI-powered computing power scheduling system, the platform provides users with low-cost, intelligent mining services for Bitcoin and other mainstream digital currencies. The platform supports mobile operations, serves over 200 countries, and has over 9 million users.

Platform Benefits

  • Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration.
  • Daily payouts.
  • No additional service or management fees.
  • The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement.
  • The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $40,000 in referral bonuses.
  • McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

With the ALL4 Mining AI cloud mining platform, anyone can easily participate in mining without having to purchase mining equipment or acquire specialized skills. In just three steps, you can begin your journey to passive income from digital assets.

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.

Step 3: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

You can get stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract PriceThe TermDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$140013 days$18.2$1400+$236.6=$1636.6Yes
$300020 days$42$3000+$840=$3840Yes
$500031 days$74$5000+$2294=$7294Yes
$10,00040 days$170$10,000+6800=$16,800Yes
$30,00050 days$540$30,000+$27,000=$57,000Yes
$50,00048 days$930$50,000+$44,640=$94,640Yes

(Click to view more online contracts)

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

AI Mining: Breaking Down Traditional Barriers and Creating Greater Value for XRP

Traditional mining is costly, energy-intensive, and requires complex technical knowledge, making it nearly inaccessible to the average investor. ALL4 Mining’s innovative AI cloud mining platform breaks down these barriers, allowing investors to easily activate Bitcoin mining rigs using XRP (Ripple) and potentially earn up to $10,000 per day.

Join the cloud mining revolution today by visiting the official website or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments has never been easier or more secure.

Click to download Google Apps.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1257-2.85%
Threshold
T$0.01636-8.44%
U
U$0.02711-0.69%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1316-0.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.37-1.15%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0966+6.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942-6.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04987-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 13:21

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”