These 2 memecoins could produce massive gains in 2025

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As SHIB slows, investors eye two emerging memecoins with strong fundamentals, narratives, and upside potential.

Table of Contents SHIB’s price struggles under the weight of expectations

Little Pepe: Momentum, scarcity, and a shot at a 100x move

SHIB vs LILPEPE: A matter of realistic potential

Floki Inu: Holding its own with real-world projects

Conclusion

Not long ago, Shiba Inu was the darling of the memecoin world. However, as the months roll on, SHIB shows signs of fatigue.

Price targets that once seemed inevitable now feel far-fetched. And as traders question whether the memecoin still has the energy to push toward $0.000025, attention is quietly shifting elsewhere. Two memecoins stand out now for their forward motion, fundamentals, and narratives.

SHIB’s price struggles under the weight of expectations

July offered a brief flicker of hope for Shiba Inu holders. The token climbed to $0.000017, sparking optimism that a proper recovery was underway. But that window has since closed. SHIB has now slipped back toward $0.000012, with bears controlling much of the action. Technical indicators aren’t helping the case.

The MVRV ratio, used to identify overvalued or undervalued conditions, is now at -27.79%, suggesting holders are underwater. Meanwhile, whale wallets holding prominent positions are selling instead of accumulating, a concerning signal. Unless a significant technical reversal or a new utility narrative emerges, the likelihood of SHIB multiplying 10x from here is fading.

Little Pepe: Momentum, scarcity, and a shot at a 100x move

While SHIB drifts sideways, Little Pepe is accelerating. Priced at just $0.0019, LILPEPE is deep into its presale, Stage 10, to be exact, with over $17.19 million already raised.

Investors who joined early are already sitting on 70% gains, and even those buying today are getting in before the listing price of $0.003, which locks in a 76.5% upside at launch. Little Pepe is not just about building a community around a fun brand — it’s about giving that community tools: fast, low-cost transactions, staking rewards, and real-world utility baked into the chain’s design. And the tokenomics are setting the stage for a steep climb.

With a capped total supply of 100 billion tokens and only 20 billion available at launch, LILPEPE has built-in scarcity. That kind of momentum and structure is hard to ignore. And as presale tokens continue to sell out fast, early adopters are positioning themselves for what could be a breakout moment when the token hits exchanges.

SHIB vs LILPEPE: A matter of realistic potential

Here’s the harsh truth: SHIB holders are beginning to face: getting SHIB to $0.000025 would require a market cap of nearly $6 trillion — more than all of crypto combined. Even a move to $0.00025 would require billions in inflows, which isn’t easy without a fresh wave of hype or a killer use case. LILPEPE, on the other hand, doesn’t need the impossible.

With a 100 billion token cap and only 20 billion in circulation at launch, LILPEPE would hit $0.05 at just a $1 billion market cap. And if it mirrors the explosive growth of coins like PEPE or Floki at their peaks, a $5–10 billion market cap could send prices toward $0.25 to $0.50, putting 100x returns squarely on the table.

Floki Inu: Holding its own with real-world projects

Another name worth watching is Floki. The Viking-themed memecoin has spent the past year expanding into real utility. From its Valhalla metaverse to the FlokiFi suite of DeFi tools, it’s a coin that stays relevant even as other meme tokens fade. Additionally, Floki keeps putting money into visibility.

Global advertising pushes, donations to on-the-ground causes, and regular dev updates all underline that this coin is about more than a quick pop. It’s a brand with sustained, forward-looking ambitions. While it may not offer the same explosive upside as LILPEPE, Floki stands out for its stability and follow-through — two rare things in the meme coin space.

Conclusion

Little Pepe offers a high-conviction entry point, driven by tight tokenomics, blockchain utility, and an explosive presale nearing its $0.003 launch price. With the chance to multiply by 50 to 100x, it’s drawing serious attention from anyone looking for big wins next year. At the same time, Floki is moving well beyond its meme origins, now powering into the metaverse and ramping up its brands worldwide. Put LILPEPE’s rising strength beside Floki’s enlarging landscape, and anyone still holding SHIB might start to question where their capital really earns its keep.

