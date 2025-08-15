Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Says U.S. Will Not Buy Bitcoin For Strategic Reserve: Fox News

CryptoNews
2025/08/15 04:53
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15021-7.26%
Threshold
T$0.01648-8.44%
U
U$0.0274-1.61%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03541+8.68%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.00062+5.19%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001898-11.22%


U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified in a Fox News interview on August 14 that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Won’t Be Bought, Scott Bessent Says

Speaking with Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that while the U.S. has its eyes on a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve “to get into the 21st century,” it will not be purchasing the cryptocurrency outright.

“We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” Bessent said. “We’re going to stop selling that.”

“I believe that the Bitcoin Reserve at today’s prices is somewhere between $15 and $20 billion,” he added.

Bitcoin Dips Despite Reaching New Heights

Bessent’s latest commentary may be seen as a marked disappointment for pro-Bitcoin proponents who hoped the U.S. government would buy additional Bitcoin.

Despite hitting an all-time high of over $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value dropped to just $117,000 by the time of publication.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who widely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations, signed off on at least two federal directives pertaining to the matter.

In January, Trump signed an executive order that established a working group with, in part, the goal of establishing a national stockpile of cryptocurrency.

In March, Trump signed an additional executive order that effectively established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “capitalized with bitcoin owned by the Department of Treasury that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceeding.”

“The Reserve will be capitalized with Bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. This means it will not cost taxpayers a dime,” White House A.I. and Crypto Czar David Sacks said in a statement at the time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Mesh announced it obtained additional funding on Aug. 14, 2025, with Paypal Ventures among the key investors. The capital raise brings the company’s total funding beyond $130 million. Mesh Bolsters War Chest With Investor Injection Investors in this round include Paypal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uphold, Mirana Ventures, SBI Investment, Overlook Ventures, Kingsway Capital, Moderne Ventures […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 04:20
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01458-10.66%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02898-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
The next memecoin that could turn $100 into $100,000

The next memecoin that could turn $100 into $100,000

Little Pepe could be 2025’s leading memecoin, with $100 investments possibly turning into $100K as hype builds. #partnercontent
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.68-4.37%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004809-29.06%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001108-10.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 05:32

Trending News

More

Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

The next memecoin that could turn $100 into $100,000

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily