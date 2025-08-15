The American Bankers Association and 52 other organizations jointly called for amendments to the GENIUS Act

2025/08/15 07:46
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Coindesk, the American Bankers Association and other bank lobbying groups, along with 52 other banker organizations, including Americans for Financial Reform (typically a staunch opponent of Wall Street policy goals) and the National Consumer Law Center, jointly sent a letter to the leadership of the Senate Banking Committee, demanding amendments to the stablecoin bill known as the "GENIUS Act." In one letter, the bank lobbying and consumer groups requested the removal of a provision in the bill that would allow state-chartered uninsured depository institutions to gain a competitive advantage. In another letter, the bankers requested a ban on stablecoin affiliates offering returns. The lobbyists requested that future legislation on the structure of the cryptocurrency market be used to overhaul the new stablecoin bill.

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight. According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 18:49
The US Department of Justice has issued a search warrant to seize $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of alleged ransomware operators.

PANews reported on August 15th that The Block reported that the US Department of Justice has issued search warrants seeking to seize $2.8 million worth of cryptocurrency from a wallet
PANews2025/08/15 07:52
From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?

By Ben Weiss, Fortune Magazine Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News Building one's own blockchain has become a new trend in the fintech sector. US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase already has its
PANews2025/08/15 08:00

