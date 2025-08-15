American Bitcoin, a mining company backed by members of the Trump family, purchased 16,299 Antminers from Bitmain.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to TheMinerMag, American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company backed by members of US President Donald Trump's family, exercised an option earlier this month to purchase 16,299 Antminer U3S21EXPH units from Bitmain for approximately $314 million. These units have a hash rate of up to 14.02 expiring hashrates per second. The agreement eliminates any price increases that could result from the Trump administration's sweeping trade tariffs and import taxes. To address tariff pressure, Bitmain announced it will open its first ASIC production facility in the United States by the end of the year. The company also plans to establish its headquarters in either Florida or Texas.