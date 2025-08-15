BIS researchers propose scoring system for crypto wallets based on transfer history

PANews reported on August 15th, DL News reported, that researchers at the Bank for International Settlements proposed in a new paper to score individuals based on their cryptocurrency transfer history. Cryptocurrencies that have been traded through suspected criminal wallets or protocols commonly used for money laundering may receive a lower score. Each country could set a threshold score to determine whether a user can convert that cryptocurrency into fiat currency. This system would target tokens associated with illegal activities while also aiming to maintain the permissionless nature of blockchain, eliminating the need to collect user data.

